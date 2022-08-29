The B.C. government is providing $60 million to school districts across the province to help pay for student meals and school supplies.

School districts will work with parent advisory councils, First Nations and communities to prioritize where money should be allocated.

“Many families in B.C. are feeling the effects of global inflation on daily costs, including groceries, school supplies and other school expenses,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care in a release.

“We’re taking action by providing more funding that school districts will use to help meet the needs of families and students.”

Funds will also help cover after-school activities and field trips.

Provincial officials said more measures to help people being hit hard by inflation will be announced next week by the Ministry of Finance.