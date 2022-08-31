A fundraiser to help organizations that support the LGBT+ community is seeking applicants in the fall quarter.

Island Queers and Allies Who Care is a fundraising organization that sends money to supportive groups.

James Chamberlain, a volunteer with the organization, says the groups who get the money are chosen by a vote.

“For the first two quarters, the volunteer committee will narrow down the applications to three for donors to vote on. Then after those first two quarters, we’ll open it up to the donors deciding how to narrow it down. We wanted to get a couple of successful applications out the gate, and their information posted on our website— who the recipients are thus far.”

Around $4000 is up for grabs this quarter, with only two applicants for donors to choose from. The recipient will be chosen late September.

- Advertisement -

The next quarter begins tomorrow, and Chamberlain encourages groups— whether they’re a charity or not— to apply.

“Personally, I would like to see organizations that need a lift, who are just starting up to apply. Part of the vision for starting this was we lived in Vancouver for 31 years— my husband and I— and Vancouver is well-resourced for LGBTQ+ organizations and support. What we’ve noticed living here on the island is that organizations don’t have the capacity to raise funds like the lower mainland does.”

Those who donate will be entered into an emailing list, which will allow them to vote on the quarter’s recipient.

Island Queers and Allies Who Care started operations in June 2022, at WildPlay Pride in Nanaimo.