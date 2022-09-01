Gender-neutral washrooms for “every body” are coming to the Cowichan Valley school district.

The new layout gives separate floor-to-ceiling private stalls with a communal hand washing station.

A washroom like this has been installed at Bench Elementary in Cowichan Bay, which will be ready for this school year. That’s merely the first for the school district.

“We have this one at Bench Elementary and washrooms like this being built at the new Cowichan Secondary,” says SD79 Director of Communications, Mike Russell. “As we renovate washrooms at schools around the district, this will be the type of design we use.

The district released a video showing the layout of the bathrooms and explaining the district’s decision-making process.

“These newly designed washrooms can be used by anyone with a focus on safety, privacy, and dignity,” Russell says in the video. “Bathrooms for ‘every body’ help create a school environment that ensures all students have the opportunity to be happy, healthy, and able to pursue their goals regardless of gender. It creates a better future for us all.”