Closures continue at the Chemainus Health Care centre’s urgent care clinic.

It’s another chapter in a saga that has seen closures due to staffing issues in the health care system. Chemainus saw a swath of cancellations through August and other small clinics and emergency rooms have seen closures further north island.

The Chemainus clinic will have altered hours 17 days this month, and be closed entirely on nine of those days.

Island Health says those in need of urgent care should head to the Ladysmith Community Health Centre, which is 15 kilometers from the Chemainus Centre, or the Cowichan District Hospital which is 20 kilometers away.

This is the list of changes to hours released by Island Health as of September 1 at 4:30pm:

