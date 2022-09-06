“Safety must be paramount to ensure your precious cargo arrives safely at school,” says Nanaimo RCMP Constable Gary O’Brien.

It was in a press release from the RCMP, reminding folks that while school is back, school year traffic rules are also back in session.

Some of those rules are school zone speed limits, which are in effect from 8 am to 5 pm on school days, and playground speed limits are in effect 7 days a week from dawn until dusk. Both of those zones drop the limit to 30 kilometers per hour.

O’Brien says his detachment will be out doing enhanced patrols and speed checks in school and playground zones throughout Nanaimo.

Other laws are stopping when a school bus has stopped with red lights flashing.

He says going back to school brings a mix of emotions.

“Going back to school is always an exciting time for young children but it can also be hectic and stressful for parents,” says O’Brien.

They’ve released some reminders on how to ensure your kids stay safe.

They reiterated their recommendation that your kids should use a safe word when being picked up by someone new and to not accept a ride with someone they don’t know without it.