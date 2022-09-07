Two North Cowichan councillors have now put their names forward to run for mayor in the municipal election.

Rosalie Sawrie joins Rob Douglas in seeking to replace outgoing mayor Al Siebring, who announced his decision to not seek re-election earlier this year.

Sawrie was first elected to North Cowichan council in 2018, and was involved community organizations promoting social development for many years before that.

She promises to “fight hard for funding from higher levels of government, and will work closely with other Cowichan leaders to improve local services for those who are unhoused, for businesses and residents.”

Sawrie says with Official Community Plan approved she strongly believes in community involvement in “how we prioritize the implementation of that, especially by engaging the development community.”

She says North Cowichan’s recent Satisfaction Survey showed work needs to be done to make the development processes for efficient.

Sawrie says many environmental projects have come forward during the last four-years, such as remodeling the Climate Action and Energy Plan for reducing local emissions, and moving ahead with a new biodiversity policy.

“I believe we must do what we can to better prepare for more extreme weather events and

storm conditions. I will work with the CVRD to safeguard our natural assets and existing

infrastructure, while development is prioritized with the future in mind.”

In announcing his bid for mayor in August, Douglas stated he plans to tackle the affordable housing crisis, strengthen the local economy, protect the environment, maintain North Cowichan’s rural character, and work toward safe neighbourhoods.

He says that with hard work, involving local residents in decision-making, and aggressively lobbying the senior levels of government, North Cowichan can accomplish a great deal over the next four years.

First elected to council in 2014, Douglas says a number of growing challenges face North Cowichan, from a lack of affordable housing and homelessness, to environmental degradation and the effects of climate change, to a loss of high-paying jobs and a rising cost of living.

The municipal elections will be held on October 15, 2022.