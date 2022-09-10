The deadline for nominations for the 2022 municipal elections has now passed.

People interested in seeking a position on local councils, regional district boards and as school trustees had until 4 pm Friday afternoon to file their nomination papers with local returning officers.

General Local Elections in BC are held every four years on the third Saturday in October.

Each local government is responsible for running its own general local election.

Here is the list of nominees:

Duncan – Mayor

Michelle Staples – to be acclaimed Oct 15.

Duncan – Councillor

Mark Anderson

Bob J Brooke

Garry F Bruce

Jenni E Capps

Tom M Duncan

Mike D McKinlay

Stacy L Middlemiss

Carol L Newington

Joe A Sawchuck

North Cowichan – Mayor

Rob Douglas

John Koury

Peter Morris

Rosalie Sawrie

North Cowichan – Councillor

Christopher Justice

Dana Arthurs

Joyce Behnsen

Charles Borg

Mike Caljouw

Elizabeth Croft

Joseph Enslow

Bruce Findlay

Chris Istace

Tek S Manhaus

Kate Marsh

Adrienne Richards

Peter W Rusland

Christopher A Shaw

Debra Toporowski