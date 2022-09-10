The deadline for nominations for the 2022 municipal elections has now passed.
People interested in seeking a position on local councils, regional district boards and as school trustees had until 4 pm Friday afternoon to file their nomination papers with local returning officers.
General Local Elections in BC are held every four years on the third Saturday in October.
Each local government is responsible for running its own general local election.
Here is the list of nominees:
Duncan – Mayor
Michelle Staples – to be acclaimed Oct 15.
Duncan – Councillor
Mark Anderson
Bob J Brooke
Garry F Bruce
Jenni E Capps
Tom M Duncan
Mike D McKinlay
Stacy L Middlemiss
Carol L Newington
Joe A Sawchuck
North Cowichan – Mayor
Rob Douglas
John Koury
Peter Morris
Rosalie Sawrie
North Cowichan – Councillor
Christopher Justice
Dana Arthurs
Joyce Behnsen
Charles Borg
Mike Caljouw
Elizabeth Croft
Joseph Enslow
Bruce Findlay
Chris Istace
Tek S Manhaus
Kate Marsh
Adrienne Richards
Peter W Rusland
Christopher A Shaw
Debra Toporowski