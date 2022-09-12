Ladysmith will have a third term with Aaron Stone as mayor.

This following the news that Stone will be running unopposed for the town’s leadership role.

Stone has been mayor since 2014, and has taken on extra responsibility as the chair of the Island Coastal Economic Trust, and chair of the Island Corridor foundation.

Nomination forms for those running for Mayor and Council were submitted by Friday for this cycle of elections.

11 people will be running for the town’s 6 council positions. All councilors from this term except for Rob Johnson will be running again.

General Local Elections in BC are held every four years on the third Saturday in October.

Each local government is responsible for running its own general local election.

Here is the list of nominees:

Ladysmith – Mayor

Aaron Stone – will be appointed October 15th

Ladysmith – Council – 6 seats available

Alice Clark

Ray Gourlay

Amanda Jacobson*

Doug Johnson

Tricia McKay*

Kim Nakahara

Duck Paterson*

Rhonda Shirley

Marsh Stevens*

Lyle Tassone

Jeff Virtanen*

*Denotes councilor from previous term