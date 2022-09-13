Monday will be a holiday for only federal government employees to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The clarification comes from the Federal Minister of Labour. Seamus O’Regan tweeted earlier his hour that the day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth is only for government employees.

O’Regan says employers of federally regulated businesses are welcome to follow suit. Earlier, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday would be a holiday for all federally regulated employees.

Meanwhile, the Ontario government has announced Monday will not be a provincial holiday, instead calling it a day of provincial mourning. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will be held on Monday.