A new water restriction system will be coming to the Municipality of North Cowichan.

They will be updating their system to mirror that of the Cowichan Valley Regional District, which means they will add a new stage to the municipality’s restrictions, now being a 4-stage approach.

The first three stages already in place have also been updated to give more flexibility around water use and to meet the more gradual approach to restrictions.

Mayor Al Siebring says conserving water protects our water supplies and extends the life of our water licenses and infrastructure used to deliver water to you.

“Having the new Stage 4 in place is important so that we’re ready to respond if we see another intense drought on Eastern Vancouver Island as we experienced in 2021,” says Siebring.

North Cowichan council adopted the new waterworks bylaw at a council meeting on September 7th. The municipality currently sits at Stage 2 restrictions. For what that means, you can look on their website here.