Power outage hits Cowichan Bay Friday
Power outage hits Cowichan Bay Friday

By Nicholas Arnold
Screengrab from BC Hydro's Outage Map tool

A power outage has hit Cowichan Bay affecting 1353 customers.

Power has been off since 9:55 am.

As of the last report at 11:01 am, crews are on-site and are still determining the cause of the outage.

More information as it’s made available.

