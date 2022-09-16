HomeNewsPower outage hits Cowichan Bay Friday FeaturedNews Power outage hits Cowichan Bay Friday By Nicholas Arnold Friday, Sep. 16th, 2022 FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail Screengrab from BC Hydro's Outage Map tool A power outage has hit Cowichan Bay affecting 1353 customers. Power has been off since 9:55 am. As of the last report at 11:01 am, crews are on-site and are still determining the cause of the outage. More information as it’s made available. FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail - Advertisment - - Advertisment - - Advertisement - Continue Reading News Tragic Story of Brotherhood Graces the Big Screen at Caprice Theatre News North Cowichan Matches CVRD Water Restriction System News Vaccination requirements extended for BC’s health-care staff News Duncan’s Village in the Spotlight at UBCM Load more