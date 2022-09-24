The Cowichan Valley Regional District is moving into Stage 3 water restrictions.

Under this stage, sprinkling or hand watering of lawns is not allowed, nor is the filling of pools or hot tubs.

You can hand water or micro-drip vegetable gardens or fruit trees for two hours a day, and any cosmetic plants for one hour a day.

The increased restrictions coincide with the Province increasing automatically as the drought rating for East Vancouver Island has been set to level 4 by the province.

More specific information on Stage 3 restrictions can be found on the district’s website.