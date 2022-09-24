The City of Duncan has released the pricing details for their electric vehicle charging stations.

It applies to their four public stations within their bounds starting October 3rd. That’s the two at 330 Duncan Street, the one at 225 Canada Ave, and the one in the TD Bank lot on the TransCanada Highway.

It’ll cost $1 for each of the first three hours of use, and $2 for every hour after. Payment is made through an app on your phone called ChargePoint.

The decision comes as their hydro costs for the stations have been rising since their installation, and are set to eclipse $7,000 this year as compared to $1,347 when they first opened in 2018. The city projects the funding model will contribute $12,000 to $15,000 based on current usage. They join other governing bodies that already charge for the use of their EV stations.

The city also hopes that a pay-per-use model will keep people from monopolizing the use of a station throughout the whole day.