All COVID-19 travel restrictions will be lifted in Canada on the first of October.

The easing of border measures includes the use of the ArriveCan app, which will no longer be necessary to get into the country. Travellers, regardless of citizenship, will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination, undergo pre-or on arrival testing and health checks, quarantine on arrival, or report if they have signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

Masking has also been lifted for travel on trains or planes. This also includes people on cruise ships.

The federal government, while still recommending the use of masks while travelling, says the decision was made to drop all travel restrictions because modelling shows the country has moved past the Omicron waves of the virus as well as lower hospitalization and death rates.

***With files from Wendy Gray