The Chemainus Health Care Centre will be closed on several occasions in October due to limited physician availability.

Island Health says CHCC urgent care services will not be available on 13 days in October and hours of operation will be curtailed on seven days.

Anyone suffering a medical emergency should call 911, or go to the nearest emergency department if they can do so.

Though urgent care services are affected, laboratory and medical imaging services will continue as usual.

When closures happen people can go to Ladysmith Community Health Centre or Cowichan District Hospital, which will have additional resources.

Island Health says it’s working to secure additional physician coverage, so the schedule of hours for October at the Chemainus Health Care Centre may change.

A full list of the hours of operation for urgent care at CHCC in October is available at the Island Health website.