The Tour de Rock cyclists ride into Ladysmith and Chemainus today.

The team of riders, made up of police and first responders, were in Nanaimo on Sunday.

They took part in activities at the railway station during the day and attended a gala Sunday night in Nanaimo.

Larry Stevenson of the Island Corridor Foundation presented the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock with a cheque for $69,000 raised at a golf tournament sponsored by the ICF.

On Tuesday the riders will be in Duncan.

The annual ride down Vancouver Island is done to raise money for childhood cancer research and support.

This is the Tour de Rock’s 25th anniversary.

The two-week 12-hundred kilometre ride will wrap up in Victoria on October 7, 2022.

If you would like to make a donation visit the Tour de Rock website.