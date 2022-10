The BC Wildfire Service is continuing to monitor a fire bordering the southern shore of the Cowichan River near Riverbottom Road West.

The wildfire service says the blaze started Saturday on a steep mountainside south of the Cowichan River.

Duncan, Cowichan Bay, Sahtlam and North Cowichan fire crews have been on the scene shuttling water and assisting BC Wildfire on the fire line.

The fire is said to be 2.5 hectares in size.

The cause is not known at this time.