The Cowichan Valley Trail (part of the Trans Canada Trail) between Glenora Trails Head Park and Trestle 66 has been closed as fire fighters continue the effort to fully contain a wildfire west of Duncan.

Julia Caranci of the Coastal Fire Centre in Parksville says the containment work is proceeding well.

The fire is on the south side of the Cowichan River near the BC Hydro transmission line right of way.

It’s 4.1 hectares in size and a crew of 20 firefighters is working on containment.

The fire was first noticed Saturday is believed to be human caused.

Caranci warns that even though it’s October, the dry conditions mean the threat of wildfire remains and people should be careful outdoors.

She says the forest is drier than usual for this time of year and temperatures are above normal.

Caranci says the weather remains nice and people are heading outdoors, “and that’s great, we just want to ask people to be extremely careful and responsible right now.”