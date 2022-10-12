“Roughing it” seems to be getting more popular in B.C., with BC Parks seeing record booking increases since 2019.

The province says there were more than 317,000 reservations made on the new reservation service in the 2022 season. That’s an increase of 26.5 per cent since before the pandemic.

Launched in March 2022, the new reservation service is a part of a broader ongoing redesign of the BC Parks’ digital services.

Demand for reservations has grown more than 200 per cent in the past decade, according to BC Parks.

Over 10,000 reservable day-use and overnight accommodations are available in the province. They add that more than 1,700 campsites have been installed in provincial parks and recreation sites since 2017.

- Advertisement -

Parliamentary secretary for environment Kelly Greene says the busyness is highlighting a need for more accommodations.

“It has been another exceptionally busy season for BC Parks as more people discover and enjoy the health benefits of being in nature,” said Greene.

“We are working hard to create more camping opportunities in B.C. and improve accessibility so more people can experience the joy of exploring B.C.’s parks.”

BC Parks say they are investing $21.5 million to expand opportunities for outdoor recreation including campsites and trails.

They add public feedback is being used to develop the new user experience.