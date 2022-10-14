A fundraiser in Maple Bay this Saturday for children dealing with the psychological repercussions of the war in Ukraine.

Michelle Sieffert is a retiree who decided to organize the event which is raising funds for the Ukrainian Canadian Advocacy Group. The funds will support their rehabilitation programs for the 2,000 Ukrainian children who have lost a parent or close family member in the war.

“My grandmother is from Ukraine,” says Sieffert. “I’ve been watching the news, I just felt that I needed to do something. I really believe that the future is the children and felt that we needed to help.”

Sieffert says she decided to organize the event because she felt she had to do something to support the issue.

“Everything just fell into place,” Sieffert says. “I thought, ‘Okay, I’ll do a fundraiser.’ It’s been a lot of work, but it’s been very rewarding.”

The event will have an art exhibit, live music, a catered dinner from Farmsgate Catering, and feature a talk from a refugee whose town was targeted by Russian assault in February.

“A young woman who is living in a refugee haven house in East Sooke is going to tell her story,” says Sieffert. “There’s a three minute video of her city Irpin which was the first to get bombed by the Russians. It shows her city before and after which was 70% destroyed. She has a very dynamic and gut wrenching story to tell.”

Sieffert says the event will be focused on helping those affected.

“There’s good things with the music and there’s good things with the silent auction, but we’re trying to keep on focus that we’re really there to support these children and to raise money,” she says.

Tickets can be purchased for $125 by contacting [email protected] If you’re unable to attend but would still like to support, you can etransfer funds to the same address.

“There’s so many generous people out there, so kind and compassionate,” says Sieffert. “It’s given me faith in humanity back.”

The event will be running at the Birds Eye Cove farm starting at 4 pm, with dinner at 5:30 pm and the speaker at 7 pm.