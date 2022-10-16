The polls have closed and the ballots are being counted in the 2022 municipal elections in the Cowichan Valley. Here are the results so far in Lake Cowichan, Duncan, and Ladysmith (both Michelle Staples in Duncan and Aaron Stone in Ladysmith were acclaimed as mayor)

Results as of: 9:35pm

Lake Cowichan Mayor:

Tim McGonicle: 498 – elected

Bob K Day (incumbent): 444

Lake Cowichan Council:

Carolyne I Austin (incumbent): 536 – elected

Aaron K Frisby: 516 – elected

Bill Garrett: 487

Kristine M Sandhu (incumbent): 650 – elected

Lorna D Vomacka (incumbent): 650 – elected

Duncan:

Mark Anderson: 296

Bob J Brooke: 406

Garry F Bruce (incumbent): 686 – elected

Jenni E Capps (incumbent): 467 – elected

Tom M Duncan (incumbent): 471 – elected

Mike D McKinlay: 563 – elected

Stacy L Middlemiss (incumbent): 448 – elected

Carol L Newington (incumbent): 474 – elected

Joe A Sawchuk: 237

Ladysmith:

Alice Clark: 325

Ray Gourlay: 1,065 – elected

Amanda Jacobson (incumbent): 791 – elected

Doug Johnson: 491

Tricia McKay (incumbent): 1,022 – elected

Kim Nakahara: 780

Duck Paterson (incumbent): 968 – elected

Rhonda Shirley: 369

Marsh Stevens (incumbent): 1,084 – elected

Lyle Tassone: 442