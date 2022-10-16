The polls have closed and the ballots are being counted in the 2022 municipal elections in the Cowichan Valley. Here are the results so far in Lake Cowichan, Duncan, and Ladysmith (both Michelle Staples in Duncan and Aaron Stone in Ladysmith were acclaimed as mayor)
Results as of: 9:35pm
Lake Cowichan Mayor:
Tim McGonicle: 498 – elected
Bob K Day (incumbent): 444
Lake Cowichan Council:
Carolyne I Austin (incumbent): 536 – elected
Aaron K Frisby: 516 – elected
Bill Garrett: 487
Kristine M Sandhu (incumbent): 650 – elected
Lorna D Vomacka (incumbent): 650 – elected
Duncan:
Mark Anderson: 296
Bob J Brooke: 406
Garry F Bruce (incumbent): 686 – elected
Jenni E Capps (incumbent): 467 – elected
Tom M Duncan (incumbent): 471 – elected
Mike D McKinlay: 563 – elected
Stacy L Middlemiss (incumbent): 448 – elected
Carol L Newington (incumbent): 474 – elected
Joe A Sawchuk: 237
Ladysmith:
Alice Clark: 325
Ray Gourlay: 1,065 – elected
Amanda Jacobson (incumbent): 791 – elected
Doug Johnson: 491
Tricia McKay (incumbent): 1,022 – elected
Kim Nakahara: 780
Duck Paterson (incumbent): 968 – elected
Rhonda Shirley: 369
Marsh Stevens (incumbent): 1,084 – elected
Lyle Tassone: 442