BC Ferries has cancelled some afternoon sailings heading to Tsawassen because of engine problems on the Queen of Alberni.

They say the No. 1 main engine is undergoing repair. Currently, the 8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. sailings have been cancelled.

The 5:45 p.m. will get service from the Coastal Inspiration, but only for one round trip.

“We are working to resolve the problem and will keep you informed as more information becomes available,” said BC Ferries in a statement.

BC Ferries says they will contact customers with bookings on these cancelled sailings and let them know if they have space on a different sailing.