The intersection of Shawnigan Lake Road and Highway-1 is in line for major safety improvements.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is beginning preliminary planning and design for what it says is a Separation and Mobility Hub.

The project was included in the South Island Transportation Strategy and the ministry is looking for a consultant to work on design options.

The goal is improve safety and mobility as well as options to support transit services on the corridor.

An emailed statement to My Cowichan Valley Now offered no details regarding the project, but the MOTI Request for Qualification says the planning concept for the Shawnigan Lake Road Grade Separation and Mobility Hub was developed in 2021 and the goal is to improve safety “by eliminating the existing left turn movements from Shawnigan Lake Road to Highway 1.”

It goes on to say “the Project will also provide an interchange with full movement access from both sides of Highway 1 and creating a Mobility Hub to expand the transit options in the area.”

The RFQ includes four key elements: and overpass, extension of Whittaker Road, extension and upgrade of Holker Place, and a Mobility Hub with a pedestrian bridge crossing at the Whittaker Road intersection with Highway 1.

Meanwhile, the ministry says it’s continuing to move forward with design work for the installation of north and south bound protected left turn signals on Highway-1 at Kilmalu Road, Hutchinson Road and Fisher Road.