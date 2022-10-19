The Cowichan Valley Regional District says many areas in the valley are under Stage 4 water restrictions – the most extreme water conservation measures ever enacted for the region.

The development of Stage 4 restrictions in 2021 involved talks with local governments and water suppliers to give the CVRD and its communities stronger measures to deal with extreme drought conditions.

Lori Iannidinardo, Chair of the Cowichan Valley Regional District, says after the province increased eastern Vancouver Island to Drought Level 5, the highest on the scale, “the majority of water systems across the region will now be subject to extreme measures of water conservation.”

The New Normal Cowichan website provides more information about water-use restrictions, including a Water Restrictions Map that shows each water system in the region.

The restrictions “prohibit all outdoor water sprinklers and curtail commercial operations such as vehicle washing, pressure washing and window washing.”

The restrictions prohibit all outdoor uses, except for two-hours a day of hand-watering and micro-drip irrigation of vegetable gardens and fruit trees.

There’s a one-hour daily limit for watering ornamental trees, shrubs and flower gardens.

Stage 4 water restrictions do not allow the washing of vehicles, homes, buildings or sidewalks.