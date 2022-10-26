Here’s a heads up if you have a bottle of Pine-Sol sitting around home.

The cleaning product is being recalled in Canada and the U.S. because it could be tainted with a bacteria that could cause serious illness to people with compromised immune systems.

The recall covers scented multi-surface and all-purpose cleaners but not the original pine-scented Pine-Sol.

The agency warns that the bacteria can be inhaled, or can enter the body through the eyes or breaks in the skin.

