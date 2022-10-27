The RCMP seized drugs, guns, tasers and body armour as they executed a search warrant at a home on Alexander Street in North Cowichan.

The Street Crime Unit of the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP made the seizures on September 7th during a drug investigation that lasted several months.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services helped execute the warrant.

A 37-year-old man from the Hope area was arrested.

Police found suspected Fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and more than 230 prescription medication pills.

In addition, a 12-gauge shotgun, .45 calibre replica handgun, 2 tasers and body armour were seized.

In addition to problems caused in the community by drug use, Corporal Trevor March of the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit says when individuals and groups in the drug trade move into a new area, the risk of violence increases.

Corporal March says maintaining pressure against these groups to curb their activity remains a priority for the Street Crime Unit and the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP Detachment.