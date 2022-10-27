The RCMP seized drugs, guns, tasers and body armour as they executed a search warrant at a home on Alexander Street in North Cowichan.
The Street Crime Unit of the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP made the seizures on September 7th during a drug investigation that lasted several months.
The Vancouver Island Integrated Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services helped execute the warrant.
A 37-year-old man from the Hope area was arrested.
Police found suspected Fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and more than 230 prescription medication pills.
In addition, a 12-gauge shotgun, .45 calibre replica handgun, 2 tasers and body armour were seized.
In addition to problems caused in the community by drug use, Corporal Trevor March of the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit says when individuals and groups in the drug trade move into a new area, the risk of violence increases.
Corporal March says maintaining pressure against these groups to curb their activity remains a priority for the Street Crime Unit and the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP Detachment.
Investigators are working with Federal Crown Counsel to secure charges and convictions, and anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-748-5522.