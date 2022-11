For the fourth month in a row, hours at the Chemainus Health Care Centre will be affected by a doctor shortage.

The centre will be closed for nine days through the month of November, and the schedule altered for all but seven of the month’s 30 days.

During times of closure, Island Health recommends travelling to the Ladysmith Community Health Centre or Cowichan District Hospital for any urgent care needs.

If you’re experiencing a medical emergency, calling 911 is still a top option if you’re unable to make it to an emergency room.

Here are the hours given by Island Health on their October 31st update:

- Advertisement -