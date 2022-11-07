BCFerries and TransLink are offering free rides to retired and active military personnel on Remembrance Day.

Those with official Canadian military identification or those traveling in uniform will receive complimentary passenger fares on every ferry route except for the Inside Passage, Haida Gwaii and Central Coast Connector routes.

Free ferry service for seniors will also be available so long as a piece of identification (BC Services Card, BC Driver’s License, BC Identification Card or Birth Certificate) is presented.

BC Transit and TransLink are offering all transit services, including HandyDART, for free to veterans. Additionally, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, police and fire departments, Canadian Coast Guard, and BC Ambulance Service can also ride for free.

Eligible members can present their badge, military ID, Veteran’s Service Card, or appear in uniform to receive free transit. For others, Holiday fares will be in effect.

- Advertisement -

SkyTrain, SeaBus, and buses will observe a moment of silence at 11am— buses will stop at the nearest stop closest to the hour. The West Coast Express will not be operating.

Ferries will fly their flags at half-mast on in respect of veterans and active military personnel. Two minutes of silence will happen at 11am on ships and at terminals.