An investigation is underway after a man being held in a cell at the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC says that at about 3:45 p.m. on November 4, a man was arrested and taken into custody by the RCMP.

Shortly after a video bail hearing on November 5, the man was discovered to be in medical distress in his cell and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Independent Investigations Office will try to determine if any actions, or inaction, by the RCMP may have played a role in the incident.