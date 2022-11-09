A project to mitigate the potential for flooding along the Chemainus river by removing gravel and sediment from a dry channel is getting underway.

The municipality of North Cowichan says that downstream from the Trans-Canada Highway bridge there has been significant riverbank erosion and a build up of sediment.

The plan is to increase the capacity of the river channel by excavating sediment and gravel from a large side channel.

The gravel will be used by Halalt and Penelekut First Nations for the creation of gravel-filled ’Hesco bags,’ which can be deployed to protect property during a flood.

North Cowichan is also cooperating with Emergency Management BC and the Cowichan Valley Regional District on new 200-year floodplain mapping to help develop mitigation strategies for the flood-prone area.

North Cowichan says there are many factors to take into account when doing this work, such as land-use, climate change and fisheries, and environmental impacts.