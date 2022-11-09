The online reservation system for BC Parks campsites will open early in the new year, and they are gearing up after last year’s very busy season.

Jan. 3 will be the opening date for reservations and people will be able to book earlier in advance with a four-month window instead of only two.

Last year, more than 317,000 bookings were made on the new BC Parks reservation service. That’s an increase of 26.5 per cent, according to the province.

“Through our ongoing visitor engagement, we’ve heard the majority of campers prefer a four-month rolling window, allowing people to book a site well in advance of their visit,” said minister of environment and climate change, George Heyman.

“We will continue to listen to public feedback so we can improve people’s park experiences, and everyone can easily access the many beautiful parks and backcountry areas our province has to offer.”

More campgrounds are also being added to the new reservation service for the 2023 season, according to the province.

There are more than 10,000 reservable day-use and overnight accommodations available that range from day-use passes, parking permits and campsites. The province adds they are working to expand its opportunities for outdoor recreation.

“We are fortunate to live in a province that has an abundance of spectacular parks for people to connect with nature and learn about Indigenous Peoples’ history and culture,” said parliamentary secretary for environment, Kelly Greene.

“We continue to expand opportunities for camping and improve accessibility so more people can experience the natural treasures of our beautiful province.”

Over $21 million is being invested for new campsites, trails and upgrades to existing facilities, according to B.C.

A complete list of reservable dates can be found on the BC Parks website. The in-progress reservation site can be viewed here.