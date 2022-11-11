Remembrance Day is coming and there are a few ways to mark the occasion across the Cowichan Valley.

Schools are closed on the day, but SD79 is reminding students to, “take a moment out of your day on Friday to reflect on the meaning and significance of the day.”

As for ceremonies, in Duncan, their Remembrance Day Ceremony will be held tomorrow in Charles Hoey Park on Canada Avenue.

Everyone is welcome to gather at the Duncan Cenotaph to remember and honour the soldiers that sacrificed their lives during wars.

Tents will be provided for the veterans and selected guests and it’s also recommended to leave your pets at home.

- Advertisement -

The Duncan Remembrance Day Ceremony will start at 10:40 am and be live-streamed on Youtube if you’re unable to make it in person.

In Chemainus, their ceremony will be held at 11 am at the Chemainus Cenotaph.

In Cobble Hill, there will be two services. One at 10 am in the Cobble Hill Hall, the other at 11 am at the cenotaph. They will have weets, coffee tea, juice and also back at the Malahat Legion following the service. The Cowichan pipe band will perform in the afternoon.

Lake Cowichan will have a parade from the fire hall parking lot on North Shore Road to the cenotaph. It will meet at 10:30 am and march at 10:45 am.

In Ladysmith, a Remembrance Day will be held at the Cenotaph. The service will get underway at 10:45 am.

1st Avenue will be temporarily closed from High Street to Warren Street for an hour starting at 10:30 am on Friday morning for Royal Canadian Legion Branch 171 to perform a walking parade to and from the Cenotaph.

- Advertisement -

One southbound lane on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Cenotaph will be closed due from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.