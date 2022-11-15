The Post-Secondary Employers’ Association has reached a tentative agreement with CUPE support staff members.

It applies to 2,100 employees at five institutions including Vancouver Island University, North Island College, and Camosun College.

It’s step one of a two-tiered negotiation process. Meaning, a basic framework has been negotiated for each side, and now negotiations begin within that framework at the local level begin for each institution.

These support staff members work in services like administration, facilities, library, and technical support. Food and beverage workers and teaching assistants are also included in the deal.