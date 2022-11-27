More overnight construction will be causing delays on the Malahat Drive.

It’s the next step in repairs at the Tunnel Hill site following a washout in November 2021’s atmospheric river.

Drivers on Tuesday and Wednesday nights can expect those delays as crews bring in pile driving equipment.

Single lane alternating traffic will be in place between 11 pm and 5 am at the site. Delays will be as long as 20 minutes. There could also be more delays as the equipment is installed on the site earlier in the day.

Drive BC is reminding drivers to listen to sign holders and drive according to conditions.