More than 10,000 customers on Vancouver Island and surrounding islands are without power as a powerful winter storm slams into the area.

Winter storm warnings are in effect between Campbell River and Nanoose Bay and snowfall warnings are in effect between Duncan and Nanaimo.

Winds between 70 kilometres per hour and 90 kilometres per hour are being predicted for tonight, along with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.

Power outages are occurring up and down Vancouver Island, a list of customers without power is as follows:

Port Hardy: 167

167 Quadra Island: 201

201 Campbell River: 76

76 Comox Valley (including Denman and Hornby Islands): 4,178

4,178 Nanaimo and Ladysmith: 2,323

2,323 Duncan and Salt Spring Island: 3,440

A total of 10,385 customers are without power. BC Hydro says they have assigned crews to many of the outages, although, many of them are still under investigation according to the outage map.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning drivers to slow down and drive with caution on slick roads.