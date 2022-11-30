The public will have an opportunity today to examine four management options proposed for North Cowichan’s Municipal Forest Reserve.

A public information session is being held starting at 3 o’clock this afternoon at the Maple Bay Fire Hall.

There will be presentations at 3:30 pm and 6:00 pm, as well as display boards to view information.

North Cowichan Mayor Rob Douglas says the the feedback gathered through today’s information session, two online forums planned for early December, and an online survey, will be used to refine the options for council to consider early next year.

The options being presented today were drawn up from public input received in the autumn of 2021 during the first round of engagement.

Douglas says they range from harvesting as usual to the sale of carbon credits.

He says the initial options are continued harvesting as usual, reduced harvesting by up to half, combined harvesting and the sale of carbon credits, active conservation, including limited harvesting, and passive conservation.

A technical review began in January of 2020 using a team of forestry experts from the University of BC and a consulting firm.

North Cowichan manages a five-thousand hectare municipal forest.