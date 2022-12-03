Things back to normal today on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen Route after an anchor dropped mid-sailing yesterday.

The Spirit of British Columbia’s starboard anchor was the culprit that left the sailing stuck in the Georgian Strait for about 90 minutes.

Ultimately it lead to the cancellation of one return trip for the ferry in the late afternoon, being the 3 pm leaving Tsawwassen and 5 pm leaving Swartz Bay.

There was a concern from BC Ferries that more sailings would have been affected, but they were able to get the ferry back in action in time for the 7 pm sailing from Tsawwassen – without incident.

Interestingly enough, reports say that the head of the BC Ferries Board Joy McPhail was on board the sailing when the incident occurred.