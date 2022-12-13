Have ideas on how land should be used in your neighbourhood?

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is looking for people to join their land use planning and parks advisory commissions for all nine electoral areas.

The two commissions advise on different things. The Advisory Planning Commissions give recommendations on things like rezoning applications, variance applications, and Official Community Plan development. The Community Parks Advisory Commissions give advice on park and trail development, park amenities, budgets, and events, among other things.

Vice Chair of the district Alison Nicholson says, “These commissions are made up of community members who know their neighbourhood best.”

Nicholson says it’s an opportunity for the district to gather interest and structure the commissions to be diverse and representative to provide guidance into their areas.

You can formally express interest in joining a commission on their website, for Parks Advisory or Advisory Planning, or pick up a form at the CVRD main reception. They’re due by January 16th.