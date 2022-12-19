A snowfall warning has been issued for the Cowichan Valley, Malahat, Nanaimo, and Victoria.

The forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada calls for periods of snow today with heavy snow beginning to fall this evening, with accumulations of up to 10 centimetres by tomorrow morning.

The week before Christmas will feature freezing temperatures and snow early on, but Christmas is expected to be warmer and wet.

For most areas of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, overnight temperatures are expected to dip to as low as minus-10 in places from Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

However, the weather will begin to warm up as the weekend approaches and rain is forecast for Christmas Eve.