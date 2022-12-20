Listen Live
Authorities will be enforcing chain-up rules on Malahat Drive tonight

By Nicholas Arnold
Snow on the Malahat Drive. Photo by Nicholas Arnold, Vista Radio Staff.

With the snowfall warning suggesting the lowest temperatures and most severe road conditions of the season, authorities will be out on the Malahat Drive to enforce chain-up rules for commercial vehicles.

Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement teams will be checking commercial vehicles on the Malahat Drive, Northbound at Westshore Parkway and Southbound at the Bamberton Interchange.

Any commercial vehicles not in compliance with the code will be turned away.

They will be conducting checks tonight (Dec. 19) from 5:30pm until 2:00am.

While regular vehicles aren’t subjected to the stops, winter tires or mud and snow tires (M+S) tires are required to travel the Malahat between October 1 and April 30 of each year.

