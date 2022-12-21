The Cowichan Valley continues to dig out driveways, shovel walkways, and clear roads after waking up to deep snow on Tuesday morning.

Winter driving conditions are reported on highways, and municipal work crews continue to plough side streets and rural roads.

Many businesses, recreation centres and services simply shut down on Tuesday because it was too dangerous for staff to make it in, and BC Transit suspended service in the Cowichan Valley because of poor road conditions.

Local residents and businesses are reminded that they are responsible for clearing snow and ice from sidewalks that border their property.

The shoveled snow must be kept on your own property and not pushed out onto the street.

The southern part of the island gets a reprieve today, but snow is in the forecast for Vancouver Island the South Coast from Thursday night into Friday.

On the Christmas weekend, temperatures are expect to rise and the snow will turn to rain.

However, before the warmer weather arrives expect very cold temperatures, with lows dipping to minus-10 tonight.

There are warming shelters open again today.

The Cowichan Lake Recreation Centre is open until 7 pm tonight.

The Cowichan Aquatic Centre is open until 9 pm, and the Cowichan Community Centre will be available until 7 pm.

The Kerry Park Recreation Centre will provide a warm space until 6 pm and the Frank Jameson Community Centre is open until 8 pm.