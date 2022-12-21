Two Lake Cowichan women are celebrating Christmas with a big win.

Patricia Weaver and Erin Robertson are set to celebrate in grand style after winning $675,000 in BC Lotto’s Set for Life.

Robertson says she had to check on her phone “to let it sink in,” and her grandmother was in complete disbelief at their win.

“I buy tickets hoping to win, but never expect it to be me,” said Weaver.

The grandmother and granddaughter duo purchased the winning ticket at Walmart on Drinkwater Road in Duncan.

They plan to take their family on a trip to Maui.

So far in 2022, lottery players in the province redeemed more than $10 million in Set for Life prizes.