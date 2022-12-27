—Dec. 28, 2022—

The evacuation alert for properties near the Chemainus River has been cancelled.

Areas on Chemainus and Crofton roads were subject to flooding as a result of snow melt, rain and king tide events. The Municipality of North Cowichan says water levels have now receded.

They say residents can prepare for future floods by ensuring storm drains near their property are cleared of snow or leaves and keeping eves and downspouts clear of debris.

Residents can learn more about flood event preparation at www.NorthCowichan.ca/flooding.

—Dec. 27, 2022—

Chemainus and Crofton Roads have been reopened.

North Cowichan says rain overnight and a king tide this morning did not affect water levels in the Chemainus River.

However, the evacuation alert for the area remains in effect.

The alert includes Chemainus Road east of Halalt First Nation and south of Ashcroft Road, Crofton Road north of Tsussie Road, Swallowfield Road and Among Road south of Ashcroft Road.

Residents must be prepared to leave quickly if an evacuation order is issued.

Sand and sandbags are available for people who need them, and are located near Pinson corner store, Russell Farms, and Bings Creek Transfer Station on Drinkwater Road.

The sandbags are not filled, so residents requiring them will have bring their own shovel.

A flood watch issued by the River Forecast Centre remains in place for Vancouver Island from Campbell River south to Victoria.