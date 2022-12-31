Hours at the Chemainus Health Care Centre’s urgent care department will be affected by a doctor shortage through the first half of January.

Through the first 15 days, the centre’s hours are only unchanged on two days, seeing changes to their hours for seven days and closures for six days. Laboratory and medical imaging services will continue as normal through this time.

The staffing shortage has been an ongoing issue for several months starting in the summer causing schedule changes at the urgent care department of the centre.

During times of closure, Island Health recommends travelling to the Ladysmith Community Health Centre or Cowichan District Hospital for any urgent care needs.

If you’re experiencing a medical emergency, calling 911 is still a top option if you’re unable to make it to an emergency room.

- Advertisement -

These are the hours released by Island Health as of December 30th at 6:00 pm. It is subject to change, should they acquire more physicians. You can call ahead for up-to-date information at 250-737-2040 ext. 42227 or check for updates on the Island Health website.