Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsCowichan ValleyCouncils to Consider Proposal for Temporary Warming/Cooling Centre for Unsheltered People
NewsCowichan Valley

Councils to Consider Proposal for Temporary Warming/Cooling Centre for Unsheltered People

By Mike Patterson
Photograph by Jonathan Rados

Duncan and North Cowichan councils will consider offering land that is owned jointly for use as a temporary warming shelter in winter, and a summer cooling shelter.

The property is located near Vancouver Island University’s Cowichan campus and the Cowichan Community Centre.

The proposal is to lease a small part of the community centre parking lot beside University Way to the Cowichan Housing Association.

The project is called A Place to Be and is designed to help people experiencing homelessness get a place to shelter during the day against extreme heat or cold.

The two municipal councils will consider a six-month occupation licence for CHA, with an option for a six month extension.

- Advertisement -

Members of Duncan council will discuss the proposal at the January 16th meeting and North Cowichan council will consider it on January 18th.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Juice FM