Duncan and North Cowichan councils will consider offering land that is owned jointly for use as a temporary warming shelter in winter, and a summer cooling shelter.

The property is located near Vancouver Island University’s Cowichan campus and the Cowichan Community Centre.

The proposal is to lease a small part of the community centre parking lot beside University Way to the Cowichan Housing Association.

The project is called A Place to Be and is designed to help people experiencing homelessness get a place to shelter during the day against extreme heat or cold.

The two municipal councils will consider a six-month occupation licence for CHA, with an option for a six month extension.

Members of Duncan council will discuss the proposal at the January 16th meeting and North Cowichan council will consider it on January 18th.