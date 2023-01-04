As 2022 was wrapping up, Vancouver Island Food Banks received $20,000 from a company fundraiser.

Arbutus RV raised money in October and November at its six RV lifestyle centres.

Owner and president of Arbutus RV, Craig Little says that they wanted to help give back and support the community.

“The need this year was even greater than ever; our local communities are desperately looking for the resources to help a growing community of families in need,” said Little.

“As a Vancouver Island business of 35 years that is family-run, guided by old-fashioned family values, we all wanted to work hard to give back and support our local community food banks so that even more families had the opportunity this year to break bread together over the holidays and beyond.”

He also says that Arbutus is proud to have been a part of the initiative and also thanks all of the frontline volunteers supporting the families in need.