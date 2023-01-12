A GoFundMe campaign has been started for a young Cowichan Valley man dealing with a rare form of cancer.

22 year old Cole Little was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma about a year ago – that’s the same form of cancer that Terry Fox suffered from.

He’s recently had surgery to remove part of his pelvis and tailbone, and is now on the long road to recovery, which is expected to take a couple of years.

The fundraiser was started by Kathy Neeves and her husband who became family friends with the Littles in Cobble Hill.

Neeves says she just wants to help take away any financial strain on the family so that they can focus on healing. So far they’ve raised almost $16,000.

You can donate to help the Little’s on GoFundMe.