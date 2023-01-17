Thousands of healthcare support workers are being covered in a tentative agreement reached Monday.

The agreement between the Health Employers Association of BC and the Community Health Bargaining Association was reached under the province’s Share Recover Mandate.

It covers 21,700 working in a variety of settings like private homes, group homes, residential community living homes, mental health centres and health authorities among others.

Details about the agreement will be available after the ratification process is complete, according to the province.

The province says negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support the government’s priorities to improve public services and the healthcare system.

They add community health workers make up the largest classification group in the subsector and provide services through contracted agencies or directly to the province’s health authorities.

More than 500,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core public service. Of those, the province says 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements.