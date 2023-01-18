—Jan. 18, 2023—

3:00 p.m.

The City of Campbell River will work with geotechnicians to determine stability following a landslide, but there is no estimated time for when residents can return.

The landslide happened Tuesday night at around 7 o’clock, with a secondary slide at around 7:30. It affected the 738 and 758 condo buildings on Island Highway South and a parkade behind them.

Campbell River Fire and RCMP responded to the area and around 30 residents were evacuated as a precaution, according to the city.

Reception centres were activated through the Strathcona Regional District at the Campbell River Baptist Church that night, and on Wednesday at the Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex.

In a media briefing Wednesday, Campbell River director of operations Drew Hadfield says the city is currently working on the next steps so further incidents can be prevented.

“We continue to monitor the site, it is still an active slide area until we determine otherwise,” said Hadfield. “We will be following up with a geotechnical evaluation of the slope, but out focus is always on making sure the people are safe.”

Until the land is determined to be stable, residents will not be able to return to the buildings.

Strathcona Regional District protective services coordinator Shaun Koopman is thanking the efforts of volunteers for their time in helping community members.

“I raise my hands to these kind folks for putting their lives, children and jobs on hold to come out and assist their community,” said Koopman.

He adds he would like to thank suppliers and motels for their help, estimating around 10 residents are in motels while others are staying with family.

There is currently no timeline for when the residents will be able to return to their residences, according to Hadfield. He adds residents were able to go into their homes this afternoon to collect some belongings.

More updates will be provided by the city on its website as more developments are made.

1:45 p.m.

The City of Campbell River says they are continuing to monitor the site of the landslide on Tuesday night that saw residents evacuated from two condos on Island Highway South.

The city says they are aware of a subsequent slide that does not pose any immediate threat, and experts are being brought in to examine the situation and confirm stability.

A reception centre was also activated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Dogwood Room of the Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex.

Residents of the evacuated buildings are encouraged to contact the Strathcona Regional District Emergency Support Service program at [email protected] or 250-203-1972 with any questions or support needed.

More to come as details become available.

—Jan. 17, 2023—

Residents in the 738 and 758 buildings on South Island Highway in Campbell River have been evacuated following a landslide.

The City of Campbell River says the landslide happened at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. An alert from the city via the Strathcona Emergency Program says residents of the buildings were evacuated as a precaution, and they are being asked to keep away.

The city says the Campbell River Fire Department and RCMP responded to the incident, and no injuries have been reported so far.

The city adds an emergency support services reception centre has been activated at the Campbell River Baptist Church at 260 Dogwood St. They say 20 volunteers between emergency support workers and the Salvation Army are providing assistance.

They ask residents to avoid the affected properties, follow the direction of local authorities and not call 911 for information or updates.

“City crews have assessed and continue to monitor the landslide that took place tonight, Jan. 17, on Island Hwy South,” said Drew Hadfield, acting city manager.

“I’d like to reassure residents that the situation is stable and thank the public for their patience as we respond to this incident.”

The latest updates can be found on the city’s website.

More to come as details become available.