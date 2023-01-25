Another Cowichan Valley resident has taken a successful spin of the lottery wheel.
Phreddy Niven of Duncan won $50,000 playing BC Lotto’s Super Crossword Scratch and Win game.
Niven wasn’t sure if he was a winner and double checked just to make sure.
“I was at home when I found out I won,” says Niven. “The first thing that crossed my mind was that I didn’t do it right! I thought I better check it again.”
Niven says he was out to grab a coffee when he decided to purchase the ticket at the Save-on-Foods story in Duncan, and says he is glad he made that decision.
He’s now planning a vacation in Maui with his winnings.